Actor Salman Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan in Jaipur this year. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha and others at a remote village 50 km away from Jaipur. Yesterday, he visited veteran actor Bina Kak’s residence to celebrate the festival of Rakhi and got pictures clicked with the entire family. Salman posed for a picture with Kak as she was tying a rakhi on his wrist. Even her daughter, Amrita Kak was seen tying the traditional thread on bhai’s wrist.

The senior actor took to Instagram to share a few glimpses of the celebration. In the pictures, Salman is seen dressed in his usual style – black T-shirt and a pair of basic blue denim, while his Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005) co-star is looking radiant in her pink ombre kurta. The actor posted the picture on Instagram with the caption: “Happy rakhi to all brothers n sisters from us here in jaipur ..Bliss having SK my brother like son @beingsalmankhan @amritakak @ankurkak @rebello.ashley” (sic)

In another post, she mentioned that Salman brought a lot of positive energy with himself at her home on the special day. She wrote, “#rakhi at home #SK brings in so much love and positivity with him ..Happy raksha bandhan to all brothers n sisters from us here ..Stay blessed .Love you all @beingsalmankhan @amritakak @rebello.ashley @ankurkak” (sic)

Meanwhile, Salman and Sonakshi are wrapping up their final schedule of Dabangg 3 in Jaipur. They are also going to shoot for a romantic number in the film, composed by Sajid-Wajid, in the pink city itself. The team is expected to be there for eight-days schedule after which Salman will leave for a few days break to the US. After his return, he will straight away hop on to the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah with Alia Bhatt.