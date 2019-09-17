It is that time of the year again when Salman Khan and gang will be setting the stage on fire with their sultry performances during the Da-Bangg Tour 2019. Trending with the hashtag ‘Bhai in Dubai‘, the event has already gone viral as Salman dropped the new poster with fresh details on his social media handle.

Urging fans to book the tickets already, the new glittery poster revealed the venue to be Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai where the Da-Bangg Tour will take place on November 8 at 8 pm. Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman dropped the poster and captioned it, “Dabangg Dhamaka finally on 8th Nov… c u all there . . Pls book your tkts now (link in bio)” (sic).

Managed, scripted and directed by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events, the tour was called off in March this year at Dubai due to rains since the venue was not well-equipped to handle the showers. With a promise to be back, the actors had left heavy-hearted only to be back now.

Featuring Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhudeva, Manish Paul, Daisy Shah and Guru Randhawa, the tour is a glitzy live concert. This year, Khaleej Times reported that UAE’s teenage personality, Money Kicks aka Rashed Belhasa will also be performing apart from Salman and gang at the event.

Salman Khan‘s Da-Bangg Tour 2017 was in Sydney and Melbourne in Australia and performing with the Bollywood superstar were Sonakshi Sinha and actor-filmmaker-choreographer Prabhu Deva. The three had set the stage on fire with their exceptional performance.

After enthralling the audiences in Hong Kong and Auckland in New Zealand, the Da-Bangg team’s performance in the two Australian cities had been much loved by Salman Khan’s fans abroad. Apart from Sonakshi Sinha and Prabhu Deva, the other B-town celebs including actresses Bipasha Basu and Daisy Shah, rapper Badshah and actor-host Manish Paul were also part of the Da-Bangg Tour 2017.

Salman Khan’s mother Salma Khan, his sister Arpita Khan Sharma along with her husband Aayush Sharma and their son Ahil were also with him for the Da-Bangg Tour 2017. The troupe’s first performance was a hit in Hong Kong and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had surprised fans as a guest performer.