Towering with close to four million likes is Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan‘s latest bromance after the latter turned out to be a ‘hero’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s manager at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party. Putting out an appreciation post for SRK, Salman’s viral clip from Happy New Year with his voice-over set fans swooning instantly.

A celebrity photographer reported about the incident as he was present at the event. His caption read, “Renowned publicist and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s manager of many years, Archana Sadanand’s lehenga caught fire from a Diwali Diya and while onlookers didn’t know what to do, superstar Shah Rukh Khan jumped to her rescue. While Archana and her daughter were present in the courtyard, her lehenga caught fire and when SRK noticed it, he took off his jacket to douse the flames with it. Reportedly, Archana sustained injuries in her right leg and hand while SRK too sustained minor burns which he got during his attempt to save her. Thankfully, because of the timely medical assistance and presence of ambulance nearby, Archana was immediately rushed to Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle area. She was admitted to the ICU and visitors are not allowed to meet her as of now. She is recovering well, said the doctors. (sic)”

While filmmaker Farah Khan too tweeted appreciation for SRK, it is Salman’s post that is breaking the Internet. Farah shared a clipping of a newspaper article that featured the heroic act by SRK and captioned it, “@iamsrk mohabbatman to the rescue ! Praying for Archana ‘s speedy recovery (sic).” Salman shared a clip from SRK’s movie Happy New Year that features his shirt on fire while he walks on a bridge unaffectedly. Salman’s voice over in the clip, “Hero woh hota hai jo aag mein kood ke, bhuja ke, bachaata hai (A hero is the one who jumps into the fire, douses it and saves others)” was enough to make fans flood the comments section with fire and heart emojis.

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻@iamsrk mohabbatman to the rescue ! Praying for Archana ‘s speedy recovery 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jbbRhU40lL — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 30, 2019

View this post on Instagram @iamsrk A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on Oct 30, 2019 at 8:29am PDT

On the professional front, Salman Khan is bringing Dabangg 3 on Christmas this year but he has also blocked the Eid 2020 date at the Box Office. The superstar is coming out with a cop drama tiled Radhe on Eid next year. Radhe marks the third outing of Salman and Prabhu Deva since the choreographer-turned-director is helming this film post Wanted (2009) and Dabangg 3. The story of the film has been kept under the wraps but Salman revealed that it’s going to be the ‘baap of Wanted’, his previous film in which he played the character of a cop.

As for SRK, After Aanand L Rai’s Zero, the Badshaah of Bollywood took a break from signing any new films for a while. It’s been almost a year since he was last seen on the big screen.