Actor Salman Khan has completed his 31 years in the industry. That’s a lot of time and the actor has received immense love throughout his journey in Bollywood so far. Salman is one of the most celebrated actors all over the world and has got a historic fanbase. The actor took to social media to thank all his fans and well-wishers for supporting him throughout these 31 years. Salman posted a baby picture of himself and wrote a heartwarming note in the caption. The post read, “A bigg thank u to the Indian film industry n to every 1 who has been a part of this 31 year journey specially all my fans and well wishers who have made this amazing journey possible . .” (sic)

In his 31 years of journey in the film industry, Salman has given 39 successful films. Out of which 13 remain blockbusters, six are superhits, 11 are hits at the Box Office and the rest eight films are tagged as ‘successful films’. His association with filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sooraj Barjatya, Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabir Khan, David Dhawan and Ali Abbas Zafar have been 100 per cent successful. After his film titled Wanted released in the year 2009, there was no looking back for the actor. The festival of Eid is now synonymous to his films and Salman has been delivering back-to-back-hit films at the Box Office since then, thereby emerging as the undisputed Sultan of the film industry.

He is currently busy with the post-production work of Dabanng 3 which reunites him with his Wanted director Prabhu Deva. He will be seen hosting the 13th season of controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss once again. The actor was expected to begin shooting for Inshallah with Sanjay Leela Bhansali next month. However, in an announcement made on August 25, Salman revealed the film has been pushed and hinted that he will be bringing Kick 2 on Eid next year.