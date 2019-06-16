Actor Salman Khan has shared a throwback picture of himself and his two brothers posing with their father Salim Khan to mark Father’s Day. The superstar took to Instagram and posted a picture that shows him looking at his father with all the love in eyes. Salman also talked to a daily about how much he is inspired by his father. The actor told DNA that he wants to look as fit as his father when he is in his 80s. Salman was quoted saying, “I feel I should look like him when I get to that age.”

The actor went on to add that even at the age of 83, his father, who’s a celebrated writer, does a lot of workout. Salman revealed that the senior Khan does pilates, yoga and even lifts weight some times to stay fit and fabulous. He said, “He walks three rounds of Bandra Bandstand, does Pilates, yoga and a bit of weight training too.” Talking about his father’s young spirit, Salman revealed that he gels well with people of all ages. The actor said that Salim Khan interacts with his nephews and nieces like he is of the same age. Salman said, “He is interested in things around him and he’s in with the times. He talks to us at our wavelength and converses with my nephews as if he is their age. He has really adapted well, but then, he is the coolest dad there is.”

Here’s what he posted on social media:

View this post on Instagram Happy Father’s Day daddy . A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 16, 2019 at 12:51am PDT

In one of his recent interviews, while promoting Bharat, Salman revealed that his father is his biggest critic. The actor revealed that he never gets any big word of appreciation from his father but sometimes when he thinks his film is going to do well, he just tells him ‘Acha Kaam Kiya.‘ The actor said that before the release of Bharat, his father told him: ‘so jao, picture hit hai‘ (go and sleep, your film is going to be a hit).