Actors Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha have moved to Jaipur to resume the shoot of their upcoming film Dabangg 3. The film was being shot at Phaltan and Maheshwar earlier. Now, the team has moved to north India to begin the final eight-days schedule. A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the filming of the Prabhudeva directorial has already begun on Independence Day at a remote village on the Agra road. The report quotes a source revealing that a lot of people swarmed the sets of the film to have a glimpse of Salman as the team kick-started their shoot on August 15.

The source says, “The crew is filming at a remote village, Basco, on the Agra road, which is 50 km away from Jaipur city. The shoot started on Independence Day. A huge crowd had gathered around the spot to get a glimpse of Salman.” The team is eyeing to explore the heritage of India by filming at some culturally rich states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. “It’s an outdoor schedule, and the idea is to capture the monuments of Jaipur,” the source adds. Further, a romantic song between Salman and Sonakshi, composed by Sajid-Wajid, is going to be shot there.

After wrapping up Dabangg 3 by the coming week, Salman is expected to go on a break for a few days in the US after which he will straight away hop on to the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Inshallah with Alia Bhatt. The film was expected to roll by mid-August itself but following a super busy schedule of the two lead stars, the shooting has been slightly pushed by a few days. Inshallah goes on the floors in late August in Mumbai.

The daily further reveals that the love story is going to take around 100 days to be completed and the team will be filming at various locations abroad, trying to wrap it up by the end of February next year.

Salman is also going to be super busy with the shooting of the reality show Bigg Boss 13 that he has been hosting for a decade now. Unlike every year, the sets of Bigg Boss have been constructed in Mumbai itself and Salman will be simultaneously shooting for Inshallah at the same film studio. The actor will be dedicating his time once a week to the show which is going to start next month. Salman even recently shot for the promo of the show. “The theme last year revolved around the beach. This time, it is a youth-centric set-up to lend the show a fresh touch,” the report adds.