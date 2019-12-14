For ‘Bhai’ fans, it is a fantasy to be able to see superstar Salman Khan live and a selfie with the Dabangg 3 star could only be a cherry on the cake which a few girl fans got to live recently at the latest promotional stint of the upcoming Prabhu Deva-directorial. Leaving other fans, across the social media platforms, green with jealousy on being at such close quarters with their favourite, the now-viral video is breaking the Internet.

In the aforementioned video, a group of girls is seen flocking around Salman for a selfie when the star took their cellphone from their hand and himself clicked the picture. Not only this, Salman even side-hugged a fan while getting clicked, catching her totally off-guard.

Watch the viral video here:

India’s most badass and lovable cop Chulbul Robinhood Pandey is back with ‘Dabangg 3’ featuring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in leading roles along with Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar. While Salman essays the cop role, Sonakshi reprises her character Rajjo in the Prabhu Deva-directorial. This time, however, the team launches another new face in Bollywood – Saiee Manjrekar, who plays the role of Salman’s young love interest in the film. The actor is also joined by South superstar Kichcha Sudeep who essays the role of the main antagonist in the film.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan and Salma Khan, Dabangg 3 hits the screens on December 20. The film also features Mouni Roy in a special dance number and now it waits to be seen what is Preity Zinta’s role in the cop drama.