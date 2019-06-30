The climate is changing for worse and the soaring temperatures, delayed monsoons and unforgivable heatwaves are enough indications of the same. With plastic being the biggest menace on the planet, many people, age no bar, are taking up the responsibility to ditch the use of its products and recently we saw a monkey following in the similar footsteps as it refused a drink by superstar Salman Khan, who offered him water in a plastic bottle.

Seen gulping down water under the shade of the surrounding trees, with the scorching sun burning its rays from behind, Salman turned to the monkey sitting atop a stack of goodies and humorously offered him his bottle of water. The monkey is seen coming forward to investigate its treat but immediately refuses and only accepts it when the water is offered in a glass. Downing it like a pro, the animal seemed to have more sense of responsibility than most of us humans. Impressed by the scene, Salman took to his Instagram handle to share the video and wrote, “Hamara bajrangi bhaijaan plastic ki bottle se paani nahi peeta . . (Our Bajrangi Bhaijaan refuses to drink water from a plastic bottle . .)” (sic). The video went immediately viral and has already garnered over 1.6 million views while it is still going strong.

On the work front, Salman is busy with upcoming movie Dabangg 3, which is the third installment of the Dabangg film series. Directed by Prabhu Deva, and produced by Salman and Arbaaz Khan, the story is set in the city of Madhya Pradesh.

It will star Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz and Mahie Gill reprising their roles from the previous film, while Sudeep Sanjeev plays the antagonist. The film is scheduled for release on December 20, 2019.