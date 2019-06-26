Unless you are living under the rock and have absolutely shut yourself off social media, you’d be aware of Bharat star Salman Khan‘s sudden activeness on Instagram and fans can’t be happier. Sharing a plethora of robust workout videos and nostalgic family moments, the superstar has flooded the Internet with sneak-peeks of his personal life and his latest post had fans gushing once more.

Seen twinning in a crisp black shirt with father Salim Khan, Salman called it a night but not before crooning a soulful rendition of late singer Mohammad Rafi’s old classic, Suhaani Raat Dhal Chuki. While Salim paid much head to the nuances of the melody, Salman was seen humming and joining in between. He captioned the video as, “The Sultan, Tiger, Bharat of our family . . Singing” (sic).

In one of his recent interviews, while promoting Bharat, Salman revealed that his father is his biggest critic. The actor revealed that he never gets any big word of appreciation from his father but sometimes when he thinks his film is going to do well, he just tells him “Acha Kaam Kiya (good job).” The actor said that before the release of Bharat, his father told him, “so jao, picture hit hai (go and sleep, your film is going to be a hit).”

On the work front, Salman is tasting the fruit of success of Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat, where he played the lead. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Sonali Kulkarni in key roles. Bharat has managed to pull the audience to the screens and saw a very good extended first-weekend collection and continued to do well at its second weekend.