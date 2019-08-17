After trying some luck in Bollywood, debut courtesy her Godfather in the industry, Salman Khan, Aksar 2 and Wajah Tum Ho star Zareen Khan is all set to venture into the Telugu film industry. In a recent interview with a leading news agency, Zareen confessed to wanting to hook-up with her Veer co-star Salman.

When asked whom among Salman, Karan Singh Grover and Gautam Rode would she kill, marry and hook up, Zareen said, “I would not want to kill anybody and I don’t believe in marriage because it is a pure constitution but in today’s time it has become a joke. So hook up with – Gautam is married and Karan is also married, so Salman.” Asked about a fun rumour that she would like to spread, Zareen quipped, “A fun rumour I would like to spread is that Salman Khan is getting married to me.”

The actress was last seen playing a seductress in Aksar 2 and Vikram Bhatt’s horror film 1921. Both the films couldn’t leave much impact. There is no confirmation about what she has signed on for as her next project. Zareen, who has acted in films such as Hate Story 3, Housefull 2 and Veer, made her debut with Salman Khan’s Yuvraj.

As for Salman, the actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha and others at a remote village 50 km away from Jaipur. Salman and Sonakshi are wrapping up their final schedule of Dabangg 3 in Jaipur. They are also going to shoot for a romantic number in the film, composed by Sajid-Wajid, in the pink city itself. The team is expected to be there for eight-days schedule after which Salman will leave for a few days break to the US. After his return, he will straight away hop on to the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah with Alia Bhatt.