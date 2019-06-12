Following the success of his latest release Bharat and the popularity of his entertainment tour, actor Salman Khan has planned a new strategy for his famous Da-bangg tour this year. The actor is eyeing some new places to entertain his fans. Salman’s teams at Sohail Khan’s Official Entertainment and JA Events have decided to take the tour to Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and South Africa without, of course, missing Qatar and Dubai which have been popular places for the show in the past.

As revealed by Mid-day, the actor’s fans in the US and South Africa have been requesting for the tour to be conducted there and Salman helped his team make that happen. The daily quoted a source close to the development saying, “His fans in Africa and Fiji have been requesting that his shows be conducted there and Salman is keen to oblige them. The success of his previous gigs in the US, Canda and New Zealand implies more performances will be conducted.” The report also mentioned that a few new names will be joining Salman this time. The stars who are frequently seen collaborating with the actor are Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandes, Katrina Kaif, Prabhudeva, Maniesh Paul, Daisy Shah and Guru Randhawa.

The source added that apart from this tour, the team is also trying to make a Da-bangg tour possible in Europe. This is to widen the universe of Salman’s fans and also cater to the Indian audience in the European cities. The report also suggested that the tour this year will begin around the time the actor is expected to shoot for Bigg Boss 13. The source said, “The team is also working on a Europe tour. Dates are being chalked around the shoot of Bigg Boss 13, which is hosted by Salman. The tours are expected to begin in August.”