Actor Salman Khan is done with the promotions of Bharat that hits the screens today – June 5. The actor did many interviews before the release of the film and kept mentioning one name – Priyanka Chopra. In his latest interview with a news daily, he once again talked about Priyanka and she leaving Bharat to get married to American singer Nick Jonas. Salman was asked to comment on praising PC time and again for stepping out of the Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial. He said he always knew Priyanka as one of the most hard-working people ever, however, she decided to sacrifice all her life struggle for her marriage and left a major film of her career.

DNA quoted Salman saying, “She has had a huge struggle in her career before she went on to become this super achiever. If she decided to leave everything and get married, it is amazing.” He called Nick a ‘lucky guy’ because a woman like Priyanka decided to give it up all to get married to him. Salman talked about PC’s career graph to prove how hard has she worked all her life to achieve this status. He said, “She is the most professional person there is. Just check out her life graph. She’s the girl who came from Bareilly, went on to win a beauty pageant and become Miss World.” He then revealed that he has always wished good things for her.

Explaining how the character of Kumud Raina was actually narrated to Katrina Kaif first, the superstar said that Ali had read the script to Katrina before Priyanka. However, PC requested the director to work with her once again after Gunday and pushed that through Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma who’s considered good friends with her. Salman said, “Frankly, Katrina had read the script even before Priyanka and she had loved it. However, Ali was keen to have PC in the film because she had told him quite a few times that she wanted to work with him again after Gunday (2014). Arpita too mentioned to me that PC was keen to work with me. But then, something more exciting came in the nick of time, so she had to move on.”

Salman went on say that he and his team on Bharat are ‘thankful and grateful’ to Priyanka that she came clear about not wanting to work in the film ‘just in time’.