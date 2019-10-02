Actor Salman Khan posted a new video on social media. After releasing the character teasers of his upcoming film Dabangg 3 on Tuesday, the actor wished his fans on Gandhi Jayanti with a new video. He asked his followers to help make India clean and focus on staying fit. The superstar, who’s credited for starting the bodybuilding trend in the industry, is seen asking his followers to celebrate the birth anniversary of the father of the nation.

He says, “Gandhi Jayanti dhoom dhaam se manaye or bahot sara Fit India par dhyan dijiye…” The actor then asked the fans to concentrate on being healthy and keep their surroundings clean. Salman captioned the video as, “#GandhiJayanti k is mauke pe, Bhai ne bola aapko message dene ko… aur Chulbul Pandey is ready!

#PMOIndia @kiren.rijiju” (sic)

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for the third film in his cop franchise. He is reuniting with his on-screen Rajjo – Sonakshi Sinha in the film which is being helmed by Prabhudeva, who also directed Salman in Wanted. The film features popular action star Kichcha Sudeep in the role of the main antagonist while Arbaaz Khan and Mouni Roy play supporting roles.

The film is being ready for a Christmas release this year and is slated to hit the screens on December 20. Salman is also currently seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actor has returned to host the latest season of the controversial show.