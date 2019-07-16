Bollywood’s “Chikni Chameli” turned 36 on Tuesday and while Katrina Kaif celebrates her birthday in Mexico, the industry is gushing with wishes for their favourite. The latest to join the brigade is none other than Katrina’s Bharat co-star friend Salman Khan whose excited wish is typical of all best friends ever.

Adding extra ‘A’s at the end of her name, Salman’s wish simply read, “Happy birthday Katrinaaa…” (sic). however, it was the still from their latest movie together that the superstar shared judiciously. Choosing a frame where both are seen taking a scooter ride and pointing in opposite directions, Salman threw light on their bond as the picture speaks volumes about it. In less than an hour, the picture garnered close to 7 lakh likes and is still going strong.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday Katrinaaa… @katrinakaif A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jul 16, 2019 at 4:02am PDT

Katrina is in Mexico for a four-day holiday. Her happy photos from the vacation are ruling the social media. Katrina revealed that she’s in a happy state of mind currently and all rejuvenated to take on new things ahead. She said, “My priority right now, I think, is to continue doing roles that are exciting for me and venturing into areas that I have not explored before.” The actor is also going to launch her beauty line soon. She revealed that her team is working on something in the beauty space and she’s super-excited about it.