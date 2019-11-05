Like him or hate him but you can certainly not ignore superstar Salman Khan‘s indomitable swag and his recent video from the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is enough to back our claim. Seen making a slo-mo entry on day 1 of the shoot, Salman left fans drooling yet again over his viral video.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman shared the video which features him pulling a coat over his shoulders as he entered the sets to escalating beats of probably the upcoming cop drama’s title track. While he only showed his back to the camera, the video was enough to garner 1.8 million likes instantly while still going strong. Another picture with the clapper marked shot number 2 of the first day.

View this post on Instagram #RadheEid2020 . . . Day 1 A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on Nov 4, 2019 at 5:19am PST

Earlier, a source close to the film revealed that Randeep Hooda will be playing the role of a villain in the film. The source said, “Randeep plays an antagonist in the film. He liked the role and hence agreed to do it. This is the first time he is playing such a character. Also, Salman and Randeep have worked together in the past and they share a great relationship.”

Radhe marks the third outing of Salman and Prabhu Deva since the choreographer-turned-director is helming this film post Wanted (2009) and Dabangg 3. The story of the film has been kept under the wraps but Salman revealed at the event that it’s going to be the ‘baap of Wanted’, his previous film in which he played the character of a cop.

The film will be produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Productions under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is believed that the film is a remake of Korean drama ‘The Outlaws’ and features Salman in the role of a cop who is on a mission to eradicate underworld gang clashes in the city.