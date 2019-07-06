There is nothing that can unwind you quicker than music and when it is a song dedicated and crooned for you, you are sure to feel de-stressed. Unless you are living under the rock, you would be aware of superstar Salman Khan‘s fondness for kids and music alike. Not only does the Bharat star put out videos of himself humming with his dad, Salim Khan, or grooving with his family members but recently he put out a video of his “superstar” whose melodious voice swept him off his feet.

In the video that the Dabangg star shared on his Instagram handle, Salman can be seen peacefully listening to his girl fan who sat singing Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t she lovely” track with a purple guitar held in her hand and the actor seated across him. Salman’s non-stop smile throughout her performance is enough proof of his grounded attitude when it comes to kids and his fans. The video was captioned, “My superstar Sitara . .” (sic).

View this post on Instagram My superstar Sitara . . A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jul 5, 2019 at 7:08am PDT

Salman Khan is suddenly active on Instagram like never before and fans couldn’t be happier. Sharing a plethora of robust workout videos and nostalgic family moments, the superstar is seen flooding the Internet with sneak-peeks of his personal life lately and fans are always left on the edge with each post, wanting more.

On the work front, Salman is busy with upcoming movie Dabangg 3, which is the third installment of the Dabangg film series. Directed by Prabhu Deva, and produced by Salman and Arbaaz Khan, the story is set in the city of Madhya Pradesh.

It will star Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz and Mahie Gill reprising their roles from the previous film, while Sudeep Sanjeev plays the antagonist. The film is scheduled for release on December 20, 2019.

The 53-year-old star, who was last seen in Bharat, will also be seen sharing screen space with actress Alia Bhatt in Inshallah.