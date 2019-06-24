Riding high on the success of his recently released Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, Bharat opposite Katrina Kaif, superstar Salman Khan now seems to have a lot of free time to scroll through the digital world and be a participant of the same. Active on social media like never before, Salman has set fans on a frenzy by flooding the Internet with sneak-peeks of his family time and workout sessions and his latest posts are proof of the same that never fail to go viral.

In a recent post, the 53-year-old actor can be seen flaunting an effortless perfect split-stretch which turned the heat up as fitness enthusiasts took inspiration. Donning a black tee and pair of shorts teamed with black socks, Salman easily rested his palms on his knees as he looked sideways and sat in the full-split position. The post was captioned, “In splits .. ha ha ha ha” (sic).

View this post on Instagram In splits .. ha ha ha ha A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 23, 2019 at 10:20am PDT

Known to be a family man, Salman enjoys a close-knitted bond with the members young and old and a proof of the same are the continuous videos that the star has been sharing recently, featuring his nephews Yohan Khan, Ahil Sharma, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri.

Recently, treating fans to glimpses of his family time, Salman flooded the Internet with posts which instantly went viral and showed him playing the red-hand game, typical of the 90’s kids, while the senior members of the Khan family were engrossed in the cricket match playing on the television screen behind the boys or laying out dinner on the table while filmmaker-actor-brother Sohail Khan encouraged the party in the backdrop.

Earlier, a video surfacing the Internet showed the macho Khan sweating it out, effortlessly, during a workout session and fans couldn’t help but gawk in awe. The video which was posted by Salman on his Instagram handle and showed him donning a grey tee drenched in sweat, paired with cream-coloured shorts and black running shoes as he lifted two of his bodyguards instead of weights.

On the work front, Salman is tasting the fruit of success of Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat, where he played the lead. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Sonali Kulkarni in key roles. Bharat has managed to pull the audience to the screens and saw a very good extended first-weekend collection and continued to do well at its second weekend also.