Actor Salman Khan and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala are finally set to collaborate for the sixth time. The story of Kick 2 has been locked and a report in daily now suggests that it’s none other than actor Jacqueline Fernandez who has been paired with Salman in the sequel. The speculations were rife that the makers are planning to rope in a new face opposite Salman in the sequel to the 2014 action-drama. However, a source close to the filmmaker recently revealed to Mumbai Mirror that the idea of the sequel has been approved by Salman and now, Jacqueline too has come on the board.

The source told the daily, “Salman’s character, Devil (Devi Lal Singh), will be carried forward with Jackie as his love interest.” Further, the report also suggests that Nadiadwala and writer Rajat Arora are currently developing the script into a screenplay after which the latter will begin writing dialogues for the film and a final working screenplay is expected to be ready by the year-end. This will be followed by a recce by cinematographer Ayanaka Bose and others as, like Kick, the sequel is also being shot both abroad and in India.

Salman’s character is also believed to have got even more swag this time. With Jacqueline joining him, the love-story part is intact. The source further told the daily, “It’s a role with surprises in plenty which is what makes it unique. It has shades of grey, mixed with larger-than-life heroism and a dash of humour. Sajid wants to take the film a notch higher in every aspect. He has ambitious plans for the franchise which he has discussed with Salman. They plan to roll with the film in 2020.”

Kick 2, as per the initial reports, is gearing up for release in 2021. It would be safe to say that the Eid of 2021 will see Salman taking over screens as ‘Devil’.