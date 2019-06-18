Having more than one reason to celebrate and chill, what with the thunderous box office record of his recently released movie Bharat followed by birthday bash of nephew Yohan Khan, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has thrown his feet up and quite literally. In a recent video surfacing the Internet, the macho Khan can be seen sweating it out effortlessly during a workout session and fans couldn’t help but gawk in awe.

The video which was posted by Salman on his Instagram handle, shows him donning a grey tee drenched in sweat, paired with cream-coloured shorts and black running shoes as he lifted two of his bodyguards instead of weights. Giving us a sneak-peek into his beast-mode, Salman cheekily captioned the video as, “After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure they are wid me .. ha ha” (sic).

On the work front, Salman is currently basking in the success of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Sonali Kulkarni in key roles.

Bharat has managed to pull the audience to the screens and saw a very good extended first-weekend collection and continued to do well at its second weekend also. As per reports, the film had collected Rs 168.16 crore in its first week itself and now looks adamant to enter the 200 crore club.

Earlier, the director of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar, revealed that the most challenging part of Bharat was shooting the partition scene. He said that recreating scenes from the partition of India and Pakistan was the most difficult part of shooting Bharat.