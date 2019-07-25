The dates for Kick 2 are already out and as the Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan starrer is awaited in 2020, the superstar’s fans celebrate 5 years of the Sajid Nadiadwala directorial on Thursday. Opening up for the first time about his idea of romance, Salman recently spilled the beans on why he does not prefer candle light dinners and fans cannot help but double down in laughter.

In an interview with Filmfare, Salman shared that he has never been asked out and said, “No, so far it’s never happened. Because I don’t do candlelight dinners. I can’t see what I am eating in candlelight. But I do feel sad that I haven’t been approached yet.”

Meanwhile, Kick completed 5 years of Sajid Nadiadwala’s directorial debut and excited about its sequel, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a BTS video of the first one and captioned it, “Mere Baare Main Itna Mat Sochna… Aap Devil Ke Peeche, Devil Aapke Peeche… Salman Khan starrer #Kick, which marked the directorial debut of Sajid Nadiadwala, was released 5 years ago to superb BO earnings… Now awaiting #Kick2, which is expected to roll in 2020. #5YearsOfKick (sic).”

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, who won a million hearts with their crackling chemistry in Kick, are all set to recreate the magic in the upcoming franchise. When asked about his co-star in an interview with a leading news agency earlier, Salman had shared, “I have known Jacqueline from the time she has come down from Sri Lanka. She is a very hard working girl from the time she has come into the industry, a very decent girl. She has got great energy, She’s very clean hearted, there’s no malice in her. She does not create any confrontation. She’s pleasant to work with, very professional, very talented. Jacqueline is one of the natural actors we have today. Jacqueline is not just a delightful co-star to work with but is also a producer favourite as she is a dream to work with.” Jacqueline, on the other hand, while praising Salman had said, “There is an energy around him that might just make you feel intimidated when you meet Salman first time.”