Basking in the high octane record of his recently released film Bharat, superstar Salman Khan has been flooding the Internet with sneak-peeks into his private workout sessions and family time and fans couldn’t have asked for more. Teasing them with the latest picture of his on Tuesday night, Salman left fans smitten over his well-toned physique and proved that age is just a number.

In the picture that he updated on his social media handles, Salman can be seen leaning forward, giving a side pose looking off the camera. While any picture of the Dabangg star is enough to set fans heartbeats accelerating, this one left them drooling as Salman went topless and flaunted his well-toned abs and biceps. The picture was captioned, “Woh mere peche wire kis cheez ka hai (What is that wire behind me). . Can u guess pls?” (sic) but the comment section proved that fans couldn’t care less about his inquiry as they gawked in awe.

On the work front, Salman is tasting the fruit of success of Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat, where he played the lead. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Sonali Kulkarni in key roles.

Bharat has managed to pull the audience to the screens and saw a very good extended first-weekend collection and continued to do well at its second weekend also. As per reports, the film had collected Rs 168.16 crore in its first week itself and now looks adamant to enter the 200 crore club.

Earlier, the director of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar, revealed that the most challenging part of Bharat was shooting the partition scene. He said that recreating scenes from the partition of India and Pakistan was the most difficult part of shooting Bharat.