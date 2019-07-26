Seems like happier times are ahead for actor Salman Khan and his family as sister Arpita Khan Sharma is rumoured to be expecting her second child. A report in Mumbai Mirror reveals that Arpita and Aayush Sharma are all set to welcome their second child soon. The report doesn’t mention any source or statement claiming the authenticity of the news. However, it states that Arpita has been consulting a doctor at a leading hospital in Bandra. “Our congratulations to Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma. The couple is going to be parents for the second time. We hear Arpita is preggers and is consulting with a doctor from a leading Bandra hospital,” says the report.

Arpita and Aayush already have a three-year-old son named Ahil. The entire Khan family, especially Salman Khan, is often seen showering so much love on the adorable kid. Arpita’s social media timeline is filled with photos of Ahil playing with his mamu Salman and each picture speaks of the incredible love between the two. Check out a few pictures here:

View this post on Instagram Love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @beingsalmankhan A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Jun 18, 2018 at 9:20pm PDT

If what the reports suggest is true, then both Arpita and Aayush much be on cloud nine. Our heartiest congratulations to the couple!