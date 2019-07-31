Actor Sameera Reddy has announced the name of her newborn baby girl. Nyra Varde is the name of the beautiful little girl welcomed by the Varde family a few days back. Sameera revealed the name through a lovely post on Instagram. She made her four-year-old son Hans Varde paint the name of his little sister and then boast it in front of the world. Hans can be seen holding the paper with his sister’s name painted on it as mommy Sameera poses alongside in the frame. The picture speaks of love and family bonds.

The name Nyra means Goddess Saraswati. It is also considered as a name of Hebrew origin, meaning ‘plant.’

The caption on Sameera’s post reads, “Welcoming our lil lady to the Varde family, baby girl ‘Nyra’ 💕 .. #blessed #grace #love #family 🙌🏻” (sic)

Nyra Varde was born on July 18. Ever since she has given birth to her second baby, Sameera keeps talking about the importance of body acceptance, struggle with breastfeeding and other issues that a young mom deals with post-pregnancy. She has also launched a campaign called Imperfectly Perfect in which she’s teaching young moms to live to the fullest and accept the changes in their bodies after giving birth.

In her latest post, Sameera wrote about how a mother should not stop doing things that make the individual in her happy. The actor stepped out of her house to meet a few friends for the first time after giving birth to her baby girl. She also wore shapewear that made her feel confident. Sameera wrote, “Disclaimer- Ladies I’m wearing some killer shapewear @spanx 🙃 Holding all my lovely #postpartum bulges in❤️ this pregnancy I’m feeling so much better with the body changes . Acceptance is so important because it’s going to be a while before I get back in shape . And that too will be a different version from what I was and I’ve got to embrace it 🤩#postpartumbody #imperfectlyperfect.

so I was told for 40 days I shouldn’t step out but it felt sooooo good to meet friends! (sic)