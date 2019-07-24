Actor Sameera Reddy recently gave birth to a baby girl and since then, she has been taking to Instagram to share her journey of being a mother for the second time. In her latest post on Instagram, she has shared her views on breastfeeding and how difficult it gets sometimes for a mother to balance the needs of her baby and her own life. Sameera posted a picture of herself and her little bundle of joy wrapped in her arms while talking about the ‘imperfectly perfect’ ways to take care of the baby.

Her post read, “Day 11 – Happiness galore with no sleep, colic and feeding round the clock ! I think I forgot how stressful breastfeeding can be !! I mean the pressure Is quite real and the whole top feed balance after a csec is hectic! I finally am exclusively feeding her but the whole process is something that should be natural but it’s made to be very stressful . I realised with the feedback that a lot of women struggle with it . I think it’s cool if a mom wants to move totally to formula or only BF or balance both . There is no shame and no one can define what’s the perfect way . We’re doing the best we can ! Ladoos to pumps I’m on job but damn it’s really quite hard ! 🥵” (sic)

Sameera has been making a lot of informative posts about body changing during pregnancy and how a new mother needs to be patient with the body after having a baby. She has launched a campaign called Imperfectly Perfect in which the actor is educating the mothers with her personal experience about not hating their bodies after the painful C-section and the hormonal changes that a woman’s body goes through after giving birth.