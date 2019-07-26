After educating young mothers about breastfeeding, body acceptance and taking right care of their bodies, actor Sameera Reddy has made a new post that talks about loving yourself. The actor has posted a throwback picture from her teenage days on Instagram and the caption on the post reveals how she spent most of her childhood stressing over her appearance. Sameera’s post is quite relatable as it talks about the problems every child face while growing up. The actor focuses on body issues and how she used to have difficulty in accepting her chubby physique when she was a teenager.

The caption on the post reads, “Guess who ? Age 13 . Tallest in her class and awkward as hell ! 🙈..

#throwbackthursday #teengirl I wish Someone taught me to love myself and have a positive body image back then . Spent all my teen years stressing over ppl accepting me and losing weight ! #imperfectlyperfect” (sic)

The Musafir-star recently gave birth to a baby girl. She is already a mother to four-year-old son Hans Varde. Ever since Sameera announced the news of her second pregnancy, she took over social media to promote healthy living among expecting mothers and also launched a campaign called Imperfectly Perfect. As part of the campaign, she keeps asking new mothers to live every moment to the fullest with their babies and never disrespect their bodies.

In another post that she made recently, Sameera talked about the important of breastfeeding and how stressful it becomes for a mother sometimes. She wrote, “Happiness galore with no sleep, colic and feeding round the clock ! I think I forgot how stressful breastfeeding can be !! I mean the pressure Is quite real and the whole top feed balance after a csec is hectic! I finally am exclusively feeding her but the whole process is something that should be natural but it’s made to be very stressful . I realised with the feedback that a lot of women struggle with it . I think it’s cool if a mom wants to move totally to formula or only BF or balance both . There is no shame and no one can define what’s the perfect way . We’re doing the best we can ! Ladoos to pumps I’m on job but damn it’s really quite hard ! 🥵” (sic)

Meanwhile, the actor is not returning to the movie business anytime soon. She is, however, looking forward to being an active part of various campaigns, discussions and seminars contributing to the betterment of young mothers.