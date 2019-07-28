Actor Sameera Reddy has made a new post revealing another cute picture of his baby girl on Instagram. The actor took to her Instagram stories a few hours back and uploaded a ‘Sunday Funday’ selfie with her newborn baby. Sameera is seen holding the baby in her arms as the little munchkin lies comfortably on her left shoulder. The actor further mentioned her struggle with breastfeeding the baby as she wrote “Feel hungover with night feeds” on the picture. Check this out:

The Musafir-star has been making many informative posts about breastfeeding, childcare and self-care for young mothers on social media. She has also launched a campaign called Imperfectly Perfect in which she keeps educating young mothers about accepting the changes in their bodies after giving birth to a baby. Her social media posts talks about the importance of body positivity and the stress around breastfeeding.

In one of her recent posts, Sameera wrote, ” Happiness galore with no sleep, colic and feeding round the clock ! I think I forgot how stressful breastfeeding can be !! I mean the pressure Is quite real and the whole top feed balance after a csec is hectic! I finally am exclusively feeding her but the whole process is something that should be natural but it’s made to be very stressful . I realised with the feedback that a lot of women struggle with it . I think it’s cool if a mom wants to move totally to formula or only BF or balance both . There is no shame and no one can define what’s the perfect way . We’re doing the best we can ! Ladoos to pumps I’m on job but damn it’s really quite hard ! 🥵” (sic)

The actor gave birth to a baby girl on July 12. She hasn’t yet revealed the name of her little bundle of joy. Sameera already has a son named Hans Varde who’s four-year-old.