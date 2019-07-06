Accused of encouraging toxic masculinity, many critics had called out Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Kabir Singh for being a typical male chauvinist film that generalised poor treatment of women and romanticised misogyny. Addressing all the media critics and fan accusations on the movie, Sandeep defended his protagonist’s character which has snowballed into another set of controversies.

“When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there,” Sandeep said in a recent interview with a renowned media house. Defending the scene in the movie where Kabir (Shahid Kapoor) slaps Preeti (Kiara Advani), the director said, “She slapped him without a reason, at least Kabir had a reason to slap her. If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see emotion there.”

Calling out the critics who rated the movie low, Sandeep addressed them as ‘parasites who are the real threat to the film industry’ and said, “Probably they never experienced (love) in the right way. They were only on the feminist side, they didn’t speak about anything else. They (the critics) hate me.”

Pointing fingers at the Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sandeep mentioned, “When he (Sanju) says he slept with 300-odd women, we were all cheering and whistling in the theatre.”

Basking in the glory of the double century that the movie made at the Box Office recently, Sandeep referred to a critic who had rated the movie with two stars as “some fat guy who reviewed my film”. Said the director, “He gave two (stars) and the audience gave Rs 200 crore. I see him giving more than three (stars) to stupid films.”

Running successfully across theatres in India, Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, starring actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead, continues to have a blast even on the third Friday of its release. Minting steady numbers at the ticket window even in week three, the movie collected a total of Rs 218.60 crore.