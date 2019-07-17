Actor Sanjay Dutt is as excited for Munna Bhai 3 as his fans are. During the trailer launch of his Marathi film Baba, he interacted with the media in Mumbai and expressed his desire to begin the Rajkumar Hirani-directorial soon. The film is on the cards with both Sanjay and Arshad Warsi on board. However, various reports suggested that the sexual harassment allegations on Hirani under #MeToo campaign led to the delay in the film’s shoot. Now, the Kalank-star talked to the media and said that he is eagerly waiting to be on the sets of the film.

The actor told news agency IANS that Hirani would be in a better position to answer when is Munna Bhai 3 going on the floors. He was quoted saying, “I pray to God it happens soon but this should be asked from Mr Raju Hirani (Raj Kumar Hirani), the director of Munna Bhai… series. I think he would be in a better position to answer this question. I am eagerly waiting to start shooting.”

Earlier, actor Arshad Warsi, who plays the role of Circuit in the film, has confirmed the third film in the popular comedy franchise. He said that the film is definitely happening and he will be reprising his role, however, he isn’t sure when is team starting the shoot.

At the event, Sanjay also talked about the kind of work he wants to do now. He said that he can’t picturise himself performing extremely romantic roles on-screen or dancing with heroines, however, he wants to do meaningful cinema. Popularly known as Baba among his peers, the actor said, “Now, I can’t dance around trees and do romance with girls but I will do some great characters like Mel Gibson and Denzel Washington do in Hollywood films.”

Baba, his first Marathi production venture, features Deepak Dobriyal and Nandita Dhuri in the lead. The film is slated to hit the screens on August 2.