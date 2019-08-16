The worst kinds of losses are unexpected deaths of loved ones and Sanjay Dutt‘s daughter Trishala Dutt seems to be bearing the same currently. Though no loss is easy yet the void left by such sudden personal calamities are hard to fill and venting her pain on the Internet once again, Trishala shared a happy picture with her late boyfriend who passed away last month.

In the recently shared picture, Trishala can be seen donning an all-black while her boyfriend, whose name she never mentioned in any previous Instagram posts, was dressed in all-white. The picture was simply captioned with angel and hearts emojis.

View this post on Instagram 👼🏻🌤🕊💕 A post shared by 🧿 Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on Aug 15, 2019 at 10:33pm PDT

Trishala Dutt lost her boyfriend on July 2 and revealed about his death on her private Instagram account.

She took to Instagram to pen down a heartfelt note for him and wrote, “My heart is broken. Thank You for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xo your Bella Mia (sic).”

Trishala is Sanjay’s daughter from his first wife Richa Sharma who died in 1966 after battling brain tumour. Trishala is currently in USA where she was raised by her maternal grandparents.

Trishala had earlier talked about her bond with her father and revealed through her Instagram stories that, “He’s like any other father. When I’m with him, it feels like I’m with my dad. It doesn’t feel any different than what you probably feel when you are with your father.” She also revealed that her attitude and temper is like her father and that in “certain aspects” she is badass like her dad.