Actor Sanjay Dutt‘s daughter Trishala Dutt recently lost his boyfriend. She took to Instagram to announce the same and since then, every second post on Trishala’s Instagram timeline shows just how much she misses his presence. Trishala once again made a post about his late boyfriend on his birth anniversary. The elder daughter of the Bollywood actor posted a picture in which the man could be seen planting a sweet kiss on Trishala’s cheek. It was a lovely picture and the caption was even lovelier. Trishala wrote about missing the love of her life and how every moment reminds her of the bond they shared.

The special post read, “not a day, not a second, not a moment goes by where I don’t think about you.

Happy Birthday 🎈

I love you. Rest In Paradise.

Love, Bella Mia 💕 xxxx” (sic)

In a heartening post that she made in July this year, Trishala announced that her loving boyfriend left her for his journey to heaven but he is never going to go away from her life. The post talked about how much love and strength he gave to her and just how badly she’s going to miss him all her life. Trishala wrote, “Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you & beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity.

I love you & I will miss you.

Until we meet again.

Forever yours, xx your Bella Mia ❤️ ——————- #RIP

October 07, 1986 – July 02, 2019 ————————- “I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow” (sic)

Trishala is Dutt’s daughter from his first wife Richa Sharma who died of brain tumour in the year 1996. The actor is now married to Maanayata Dutt and has twins named Shahraan and Iqra.