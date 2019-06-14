Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has announced his next film titled Mumbai Saga. The director has got a stunning starcast for the film that’s set in the late ’80s and ’90s. This includes John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy and Amol Gupte. The film is being produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar. A gangster drama, it’s the first film in the genre by the producer.

Gupta, who is known for making films like Kaante (2002), Musafir (2004), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007) and Kaabil (2017) among others, has completed 25 years in the industry. His first directorial – Aatish was released in 1994 on June 17. Gupta announced Mumbai Saga as his most ambitious project till date. In a statement, he revealed that the film is going to be the best in the series of the gangster dramas he has made so far. He added it’s a story that was needed to be told. Thanking Bhushan Kumar for backing the project, Gupta said that Mumbai Saga needed a ‘visionary producer’ and he’s grateful to the T-Series’ honcho for coming in his support.

While the release date of the film isn’t yet revealed, it’s going on the floors next month and is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020. Expressing his happiness over producing Mumbai Saga, Kumar said, “Mumbai Saga is our first in the gangster drama genre and who better than Sanjay to direct it. The film is inspired by true events yet makes the characters so larger than life. The entire cast will bring so much to the table.” The makers also revealed that the film is going to trace the journey of Bombay becoming Mumbai.

Meanwhile, John Abraham has got four more projects up his sleeve apart from Mumbai Saga. Batla House, Pagalpanti, Satyamev Jayate 2 and the Hindi remake of Vedalam are in the pipeline for the actor.