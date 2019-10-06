Actor Ananya Panday walked the red carpet at Elle Beauty Awards on Saturday evening. For the same, she wore a black short Prabal Gurung frock dress that had frills and ruffles. It was a sleeveless dress and Ananya styled it beautifully with a pair of boots, big hair and subtle makeup. The Student of The Year 2 actor posted a boomerang video on Instagram in which she was seen wearing the same dress. The post received a range of comments. While some felt the look was fabulous, some felt she could have fared better. One comment that got the wide attention was from actor Sanjay Kapoor, who’s the father of Ananya’s best friend Shanaya Kapoor.

Sanjay Kapoor made a comment on Ananya’s boomerang post and asked her to be careful about the dress as it could fall. People on Instagram couldn’t understand the actor’s intention behind writing the comment. Some criticised him for making a weird comment that might sound offensive to many, some defended the actor saying he surely didn’t mean to demean Ananya by commenting on her dress. Sanjay’s comment read, “The dress is going to fall be careful 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ @ananyapanday” (sic). Check out the post here:

Many people on the internet felt weird seeing a man of Ananya’s father’s age commenting on her dress that he thinks is ‘going to fall’. Some felt that Kapoor could have framed his language better if he wanted to warn Ananya against wearing that dress. Many also thought that there’s no problem in telling a girl of your daughter’s age to be ‘careful’ with her risky dress. Check out some comments here:

Ananya shares a beautiful bond with Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya. The two make a solid group along with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and often keep posting about each other on social media. So strong is their bond that they call themselves Charlie’s Angels.

What do you think of Sanjay Kapoor’s comment on Ananya Panday’s post though?