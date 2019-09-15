After actor Salman Khan announced that Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Inshallah has been delayed, speculations were rife that the film has been put on the backburner for an indefinite period. However, now, seems like the director is planning to revive the film sans Salman in the frame. If the latest buzz in the grapevine is to be believed, then Bhansali is keen on taking his Inshallah ahead with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The Gully Boy jodi might just be seen entertaining the audience again if everything goes as per the plan.

Alia has been regularly visiting Bhansali’s office. The latest pictures of Alia Bhatt clicked outside Bhansali’s office by the paparazzi have added more to the rumours of Inshallah being on the track with a different male lead. Ranveer is anyway considered as the filmmaker’s favourite and the actor owes a large part of his success to the films made by the director. Refusing to star in Bhansali’s next might just come as a surprise for all Ranveer’s fans as the actor-director duo is always highly awaited.

Inshallah was expected to go on the floors last month itself. However, after unknown discrepancies between the Bhansali and Salman, the latter announced the film has been delayed. Now, a new announcement is expected soon regarding the new cast of the film and reportedly a new release date as well.

Meanwhile, Alia is soon going to begin work on Karan Johar’s Takht which is a big period drama and features a stellar starcast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar among others. The film is going on the floors at the beginning of the next year. The actor also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in her kitty. She’s going to resume the shooting of the film this month itself.