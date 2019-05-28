Slated to release in India on June 14 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu languages, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson starrer Men in Black: International will center the plot on the new agents dealing with aliens. As the action-adventure spin-off gears up for its release, Bollywood actors Sanya Malhotra and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been roped in, to dub the leads’ roles in Hindi and fans can’t keep calm.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sanya recently shared a video that spilled the beans. Showing her and Siddhant suited-booted as MIB agents, the video was captioned, “Brace yourself for some coolness! The MIB agents from India are here as your shields to protect you from the दुराचार of universe! #MIBHindiTrailer out on May 30, 11:00 am. क्या आप तैयार हैं ? #MenInBlackहिंदीमें #MIBInternational #MenInBlack @siddhantchaturvedi @sonypicturesin” (sic).

Meanwhile, Siddhant too uploaded a post from MIB’s event in Bali where he was seen sharing a selfie with Chris. The picture was captioned, “Am I worthy? #ChrisSaidYes #mibinternational @chrishemsworth @sonypicturesin” (sic).

In an interview with IANS, Siddhant revealed, “It was quite overwhelming to dub for Hemsworth’s character. He has got a great voice and to make up for that was a tough challenge. But I have added an Indian touch to it for the Indian audience. It will be a fun film.” As for the franchise, Siddhant commented, “It is one of the coolest franchise. It has action and comedy it is one of my favourite franchises. And Hemsworth is in it… it has become more grand. Dubbing for it has been an amazing experience.”