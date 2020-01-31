Actor Sara Ali Khan is living up her dream with back-to-back films under her kitty. Announcing another project recently, she once again grabbed eyeballs as she has been cast opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush for the film ‘AtrangiRe’. Now, amping her fans mood with her latest ethnic look for the promotions of AtrengiRe, she has once again won millions of hearts.

In the first set of pictures, she can be seen clad in a yellow kurti teamed up with a pair of jhumkas, bindi, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of lip shade. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Mellow in Yellow #AtrangiRe.” (sic)

In another set of pictures, she painted the town in white and pink kurti teamed up with a pair of earrings, perfect eye makeup and a dash of lipstick. She definitely gives out some major traditional wear goals and we are smitten by her stunning look.

Earlier, she has shared her slew of pictures in an off-shoulder dress. Dressed like a ‘candy cane’, she has set her fans’ hearts aflutter with her latest pictures. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her slew of pictures in a red-white little dress and she looks stunning, as always. She completed her look with dewy makeup, highlighted cheeks, perfect eye makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of lip shade. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and a finger ring matching with her outfit of the day. Her look is from the promotions of the film Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan.



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is gearing up for her next release Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. She also has Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan and Aanand L Rai-directorial Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

On sharing the screen space with Sara and Dhanush, Akshay shared with Bombay Times, “My combination with Sara and Dhanush truly makes it true to its title — Atrangi! And I know that Aanand, in his special and simple way of storytelling, will only add magic to it. As I said, my heart just couldn’t let this one go.”

The Bollywood Khiladi will feature in a special role as per the makers. Sharing his excitement on adding another movie to his kitty, Akshay gushed, “I am thrilled to be working with Aanand L Rai, as I have always admired the way he has showcased his stories. When he narrated the film to me, I said ‘yes’ within 10 minutes. It is a challenging character to play, but at the same time, it is such a special role that my heart just couldn’t say ‘no’ to it. I will remember it for the rest of my life.”