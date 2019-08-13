Actor Sara Ali Khan, who is currently shooting for Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan in Bangkok, visited the famous Brahma temple in the city. The actor accompanied her mother Amrita Singh and posted a lovely picture clicked inside the temple in her Instagram stories. Sara is seen hugging Amrita as both of them smile for a beautiful picture. The actor is looking pretty in her signature white suit as her mother is also seen dressed in a similar looking outfit. Here’s what Sara posted:

Sara also celebrated her 22nd birthday yesterday. The photos of her birthday celebrations from the sets of Coolie No. 1 went viral on social media. Another picture that was widely shared had her posing with her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan who flew to Bangkok to spend sometime with the newbie. The lovely picture also had a cake lying on the table infront of the actors with ‘Happy birthday princess’ written over it. Kartik shared the picture on Instagram while wishing birthday to his co-star from Imtiaz Ali‘s film. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Princess @saraalikhan95 ❤️

And Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask )” (sic)

Even actor Jackie Bhagnani, who’s co-producing Coolie No. 1, posted a few pictures from Sara’s birthday celebrations on the sets of the film. The actor is seen cutting three cakes in the presence of the entire team. Varun, his father and director David Dhawan, and Amrita Singh along with Jackie’s sister Deepshikha Deshmukh were part of the celebrations. Pooja Entertainment even compiled the pictures from the sets and made a video: “Celebrations in full swing! Here’s how we celebrated @saraalikhan95’s birthday on the sets of #CoolieNo1! Wishing you a very happy birthday, Sara Ali Khan! 💕🎂 @varundvn #DavidDhawan #VashuBhagnani @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh #1May2020” (sic)

Meanwhile, Sara has got two big releases in her kitty after her two films released last year received appreciation.