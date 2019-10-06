What is it about all Indian moms that never allow daughters to wear a certain shade of lipstick in public and while we still wait for logical reasoning to that question, Coolie No. 1 star Sara Ali Khan spilled the beans on mommy Amrita Singh’s similar trait. In a recent interview, Sara opened up about her experiments with makeup when she let the cat out of the bag while revealing that one choice that Amrita wouldn’t let her wear outside of home premises.

Not to be held back for long, like a typical rebellious kid, Sara asserted that she will soon step out carrying the look. In an interview with Vogue India, Sara shared, “Recently, I did yellow eye makeup for one of my shoots, and I have also done a pink mascara for Simbaa promotions that was quite experimental. I wear blue lipsticks but only in the periphery of my room, because my mother does not let me wear it outside, but I shall very soon.”

Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut with Kedarnath in December 2018 and then garnered accolades for her performance in Simmba, recently won the award for Breakthrough Talent of the Year at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019. She even won the Best Debut (Female) for her performance in Kedarnath at the International Indian Film Academy Awards or the IIFA Awards 2019.

On the professional front, Sara will next be seen in director David Dhawan’s 45th film ‘Coolie No. 1’. Starring opposite Varun Dhawan, the duo was busy shooting for the movie that had gone on floors in Bangkok, last month. The first official posters of the remake of 1995 comedy film Coolie No. 1 were released by the makers and no doubt Varun and Sara looked promising. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan seem to be the perfect combination of glamour and quirk in the poster. Varun’s mother Lali Dhawan was the one who gave the clap for the first shot of the film. Also starring actor Jackky Bhagnani, Coolie No. 1 will hit the cinema screens on May 1, 2020.