Greeting us in vibrant hues right in the middle of the week is Sara Ali Khan‘s radiant throwback pictures from Kedarnath promotions which recently clocked an year. Gearing up for her upcoming Imtiaz Ali-directorial, Aaj Kal, opposite Kartik Aaryan, Sara seemed to take a walk down the memory lane and we happily came on board.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared the pictures featuring her in a yellow kurti with multicoloured embroidery, exuding major Navratri vibes. A close-up shot flaunts Sara’s flawless beauty with minimalistic rosy makeup and a pair of huge earrings with tiny flowers. The pictures were simply captioned with rainbow and flower emojis.

View this post on Instagram 👁💐🌷💓🍭🌈 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jan 8, 2020 at 8:04am PST

Kedarnath marked Sara’s debut in the industry. She received a positive response for her performance. Her chemistry with Sushant was liked by the viewers.

The film was a love story of a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy, set in the backdrop of the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand flood. The project was helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor’s Guy In the Sky Pictures. It hit the cinema screens on December 7, 2018.

On the professional front, Sara made her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath where she played Sushant Singh Rajput’s love interest. Post that she starred in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh where her performance was accoladed by fans and critics alike.

On the work front, Sara is gearing up for the release of Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. In February, next year, the actor will be seen with Kartik Aaryan in an Imtiaz Ali directed romantic drama, Aaj Kal. The film will hit cinema screens as the big Valentine Day release on February 14.