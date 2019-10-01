Her public appearances while promoting Kedarnath had left one and all in awe of Pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan‘s chic and sassy looks, yet post Simmba, her style evolved from weird to weirder and we wonder if co-star Ranveer Singh’s sartorial choices are her inspiration. Clearly in an experimental mood for quite a few months now, Sara’s shocking style choices have made the fashion police see blue and seems like the diva has already taken down brother Ibrahim Khan, even before his Bollywood debut, with similar funky choices.

Flooding the Internet with latest pictures from a photoshoot, the brother-sister duo made us choke on our evening coffee. Dressed in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s latest festive collection, Sara donned a black sheer saree with blingy, multi-coloured pattern and teamed it with a full-sleeves, similar-coloured shimmery blouse with a dramatic neck. Sporting a smokey eye-makeup, Sara had her hair tied atop her head in a bun as she posed alongside Ibrahim who was in a black sherwani with bling elephant prints and a pair of equally gaudy trousers. Sara captioned the pictures, “Yo Bro (sic)” and we wonder if the fashion police are already sick in the stomach.

View this post on Instagram Yo Bro 👭🌈🍭 @hellomagindia A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Oct 1, 2019 at 2:11am PDT

Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut with Kedarnath in December 2018 and then garnered accolades for her performance in Simmba, recently won the award for Breakthrough Talent of the Year at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019. She even won the Best Debut (Female) for her performance in Kedarnath at the International Indian Film Academy Awards or the IIFA Awards 2019.

On the professional front, Sara will next be seen in director David Dhawan’s 45th film ‘Coolie No. 1’. Starring opposite Varun Dhawan, the duo was busy shooting for the movie that had gone on floors in Bangkok, last month. The first official posters of the remake of 1995 comedy film Coolie No. 1 were released by the makers and no doubt Varun and Sara looked promising.

In one of the posters, Varun can be seen dressed in the iconic Coolie uniform. He wears a red shirt with white trousers and a coolie cap giving funny expressions. On the other hand, Sara looked sizzling hot as she posed in a bling dress.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan seem to be the perfect combination of glamour and quirk in the poster. Varun’s mother Lali Dhawan was the one who gave the clap for the first shot of the film. Also starring actor Jackky Bhagnani, Coolie No. 1 will hit the cinema screens on May 1, 2020.