Giving us the right boost of motivation to hit the grind this mid-week, Bollywood divas Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted stepping out of the gym and their sultry vibes looked too dainty to miss. Setting the Internet on fire instantly, Sara and Janhvi left fans spoiled for choice as their viral pictures and videos started breaking the Internet.

While Sara was spotted with Sharmin Sehgal, Malaal star and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece, Janhvi left the gym alone. Donning a vibrant black jumpsuit with orange and purple prints and a Starbucks coffee in hand, Sara looked radiant as she sweetly obliged to the shutterbugs that were flanking around the area. On the other hand, Janhvi added ooze to oomph is a tiny pair of white shorts teamed with a white spaghetti top.

Check out Sara and Janhvi’s post-workout pictures and videos here:

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is a sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aj Kal (2009). Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Imtiaz, Love Aaj Kal will hit the cinema screens on Valentine’s Day this year. Apart from Love Aaj Kal, she has Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

Sara made her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath where she played Sushant Singh Rajput’s love interest. Post that, she starred in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh where her performance was accoladed by fans and critics alike.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming rom-com RoohiAfza has changed its name to Roohi Afzana as per the latest video shared by Maddock films. The movie stars Janhvi in double roles alongside actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Director Shashank Khaitan, who launched Janhvi in Bollywood with Dhadak in 2018, is once again collaborating with her and this time, in Mr Lele opposite Varun Dhawan. Apart from these, the diva is busy shooting Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, which also features debutant Laksh Lalwani. The film is the sequel to the 2008 romantic comedy produced by Dharma. Janhvi has wrapped up Gunjan Saxena’s biopic, The Kargil Girl where she essays the role of the first Indian female pilot to have entered the war zone of Kargil. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in important roles. While Pankaj plays the role of Janhvi’s father, Angad plays her on-screen brother. Janhvi also has Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht in her kitty.