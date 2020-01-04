Making us yearn for immediate mommy attention and crave a similar adventure with our Alpha this weekend, Sara Ali Khan‘s Maldives pictures with Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are vacay goals. Flooding our innocent workaholic social media feeds with mood-lifting water sports pictures, Sara instantly set the Internet on fire.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared the pictures some featuring the trio inside the pool and others showing them enjoying water sports. The pictures were captioned, “Mother, Daughter, Iggy potter Swim swimm swimming in the water @luxnorthmale @ncstravels (sic).”

The actor has been making many stunning posts on social media revealing just how much fun she is having at the amazing island country. The actor is joined by her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh in the Maldives. In a post made earlier, Sara could be seen posing inside the pool with Ibrahim and riding a jet-ski with mother in another picture that was posted by one of her fan-clubs on the picture-sharing platform.

On the work front, Sara is gearing up for the release of Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. In February, next year, the actor will be seen with Kartik Aaryan in an Imtiaz Ali directed romantic drama, Aaj Kal. The film will hit cinema screens as the big Valentine Day release on February 14.