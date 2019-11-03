Her step into the world of glamour was that of a trendsetter and though somewhere down the lane she seemed to missed her footing, Kedarnath and Simmba star Sara Ali Khan is back to reign the sartorial game like a true Pataudi princess. Seen bringing back the style of leather pants and redefining leopard print, the Nawabi star set the Internet ablaze.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared the sexy picture from the magazine shoot where she can be seen donning a pair of glossy black leather pants, teamed with a similar material tube top. Wearing a leopard print jacket over it and similar print heels, Sara left her gorgeous mid-parted tresses blowing in the breeze as she posed for the camera. The picture was captioned, “People say ‘a leopard can’t change its spots.’ Ever thought- maybe it doesn’t want to??? (sic).”

Sara’s sartorial elegance was the talk of Tinseltown even on Diwali this year. Sara Ali Khan was seen celebrating the festival with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The trio also attended Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party and looked stunning together. While Sara and Amrita were seen twinning in red and giving us major daughter-mother goals, Ibrahim looked charming in his dapper look.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan has two projects lined up ahead of her. She will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan-directorial Coolie No 1. Apart from that, she also has Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan.