Actor Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Love Aaj Kal has created a buzz all over the social media but right now what is trending is her hot look in an off-shoulder dress. Dressed like a ‘candy cane’, she has set her fans’ hearts aflutter with her latest pictures. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her slew of pictures in a red-white little dress and she looks stunning, as always.

She completed her look with dewy makeup, highlighted cheeks, perfect eye makeup, kohl in eyes and a dash of lip shade. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and a finger ring matching with her outfit of the day. Her look is from the promotions of the film Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Candy cane By the window-pane #LoveAajKal @shivangi.kulkarni.” (sic)

Love Aaj Kal is gearing up for its big release on Valentine’s Day. The buzz around this Imtiaz Ali directorial is high because of the chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The two were strongly rumoured to be dating each other for a long time and that has now made the audience excited about their bond in the film.

Apart from Love Aaj Kal, she has Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan and Aanand L Rai-directorial Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

On sharing the screen space with Sara and Dhanush, Akshay shared with Bombay Times, “My combination with Sara and Dhanush truly makes it true to its title — Atrangi! And I know that Aanand, in his special and simple way of storytelling, will only add magic to it. As I said, my heart just couldn’t let this one go.”

The Bollywood Khiladi will feature in a special role as per the makers. Sharing his excitement on adding another movie to his kitty, Akshay gushed, “I am thrilled to be working with Aanand L Rai, as I have always admired the way he has showcased his stories. When he narrated the film to me, I said ‘yes’ within 10 minutes. It is a challenging character to play, but at the same time, it is such a special role that my heart just couldn’t say ‘no’ to it. I will remember it for the rest of my life.”