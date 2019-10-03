Actor Sara Ali Khan shares a loving bond with her father Saif Ali Khan‘s second wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two speak highly of each other and maintain that they have immense respect for each other’s life decisions. In fact, Sara has even mentioned that she wants to trace Kareena’s film journey to learn how to become a successful actor. Now, in her latest interview with a magazine, Sara once again opened up on attending her father’s second wedding and dressing up best for it.

Sara has featured on the cover of Hello magazine with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. In her interaction with the magazine, the Simmba-star revealed how her mother Amrita Singh made sure that she looked like a princess at Saif-Kareena’s wedding. The actor recalled the time and revealed that her mom called one of the best designer duos in the industry and demanded the best lehenga for her daughter. Sara said, “When my father just got married to Kareena, I remember going to the locker with my mother and taking out jewellery and saying which jhumkas should I wear? She called Abu and Sandeep and said, “Saif is getting married and I want Sara to have the most beautiful lehenga.”

This is for the first time that Sara and Ibrahim have come together for a professional photoshoot. While Sara opened up on many other things including career, love life, body issues and more, Ibrahim addressed the one thing that immediately pops up in one’s mind while looking at him. Sara’s younger brother talked about how the first thing people say after meeting him is ‘you resemble your dad so much.’

Ibrahim was quoted saying, “There are scenarios where people – whether it’s an old relative, my mother or a family friend – tell me, ‘Oh my god, you’re just like him (Saif) and he does that too!’ I guess maybe we are similar but I wouldn’t know that… But regardless, he is special to me. He is also my guide when it comes to man-to-man conversations.”

Both Sara and Ibrahim are often clicked having some family time with their father and little Taimur Ali Khan. Together, they seem like one happy family!