Reuniting on the sets of Movie Masti With Maniesh Paul, Simmba director Rohit Shetty and actor Sara Ali Khan made sure that they not only cracked fans up with their comical feat but also Ranveer Singh. Flaunting their filmy knowledge, Sara and Rohit tackled Maniesh’s quizzes and buzzer rounds after which the diva treated fans to a hilarious picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared the picture which features her and Rohit dressed in a funny costume of a sumo wrestler. The picture was captioned, “From Simmba to Sumo with the best @itsrohitshetty Sir! @vivo_india (sic).” Quick to comment, Ranveer wrote, “Whut? (sic)” and punctuated his question with a smiling-laughing emoji.

The episodes already shot reportedly include celebrity jodis such as Rajkumar Rao, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Ayushmann Khurana and Bhumi Pednekar, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan among others.

On the professional front, Actors Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar have come together for Rohit Shetty‘s Sooryavanshi. The climax of the big cop-film was recently shot in Hyderabad’s Ramoji film city after which, the writer of the film – Farhad Samji spilled the beans on how the shooting went and what the combination of the three big actors brought on the sets.

The film features Akshay playing the character named Veer Sooryavanshi, who’s an Anti-Terrorism Squad Chief. He teams up with Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba and Bajirao Singham in his mission to eradicate terrorism from the country. Together, the three celebrated cop-characters fight against the main antagonist, played by Abhimanyu Singh.

Sooryavanshi also features Neena Gupta, Nikitin Dheer and Gulshan Grover in important roles. Katrina Kaif plays the lead opposite Akshay in the film. It’s set for release on March 27 next year.

As for Sara, her sartorial elegance was the talk of Tinseltown even on Diwali this year and she is back as the cover girl for varied magazines in the country. On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan has two projects lined up ahead of her. She will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan-directorial Coolie No 1. Apart from that, she also has Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan.