Her recently released song, Haan Main Galat from the upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal might be climbing the chartbusters but Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan is currently breaking the Internet with her simple yet chic Indian look. Spotted at a dubbing, Sara’s no-makeup plus effortless tricolour Indian-wear grabbed the eyeballs and set paps on a frenzy.

A plethora of pictures and videos currently doing the rounds on social media platforms show Sara donning a sleeveless white knee-length kurta paired with a blue and white print salwar and a red dupatta. Accessorising her look with a set of bright red bangles and a black pony band on the wrist of another hand, Sara left her beautiful mid-parted hair open. Wearing a pair of white sandals, Sara completed her look and set fans hearts aflutter as she struck simple poses for the camera.

Check out Sara’s latest look here:

View this post on Instagram #saraalikhan Clicked in Andheri . #yogenshah @yogenshah_s A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Jan 29, 2020 at 4:19am PST

The makers of Love Aaj Kal have released a new song titled Haan Main Galat. It’s a modified version of the popular ‘Twist‘ song from the original Love Aaj Kal but without the word ‘Twist‘ in it. Sung by Arijit Singh, it’s a peppy song that has Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan flaunting some impressive dance steps. Arushi Sharma is also seen sharing beautiful chemistry with Kartik’s character Raghu in the song. The video gives away the vibes of the two generations as did the trailer.

Love Aaj Kal is gearing up for its big release on Valentine’s Day. The buzz around this Imtiaz Ali directorial is high because of the chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The two were strongly rumoured to be dating each other for a long time and that has now made the audience excited about their bond in the film.