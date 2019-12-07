As shocking as it is for the Pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan, we are equally surprised as the realisation of Abhishek Kapoor-directorial, Kedarnath, clocking an year sinks in. Reminiscing all the memories and lessons learned during the filming of her debut film, Sara penned an emotional note which set fans on a frenzy.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared throwback pictures from the sets featuring her with co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. The post was captioned, “I can’t believe it’s been a year since everyone met Mukku for the first time. Kedarnath has been and will always remain an integral part of me. Thank you @gattukapoor and @kanika.d for making me meet, imbibe and portray Mukku @sushantsinghrajput I truly appreciate all that you did to support me and help me consistently throughout this journey, I couldn’t have asked for a better Pithoo to carry me through all of this! Thank you Tushar Sir for shooting this film with so much love @jehanhanda thank you for constantly having your eyes on me and always having my back And thank you to all the people that have accepted me, given me so much love and allowed me to be a humble part of the Indian film industry for a year now! #jaibholenath (sic).”

Kedarnath marked Sara’s debut in the industry. She received a positive response for her performance. Her chemistry with Sushant was liked by the viewers.

The film was a love story of a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy, set in the backdrop of the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand flood. The project was helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor’s Guy In the Sky Pictures. It hit the cinema screens on December 7, 2018.

On the professional front, Sara made her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath where she played Sushant Singh Rajput’s love interest. Post that she starred in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh where her performance was accoladed by fans and critics alike. Sara and Kartik Aaryan recently wrapped up the shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal in Shimla. Another film in her kitty is David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 remake where she will be seen romancing Varun Dhawan.