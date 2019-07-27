The India Couture Week 2019 has witnessed divas including Kriti Sanon and Malaika Arora grace its ramp in the most resplendent way and joining the brigade in her Nawabi style recently was Sara Ali Khan as she closed day five of the event in a Falguni and Shane Peacock ensemble. Turning the heat up in a glittery ivory lehenga, Sara exuded the royal charm naturally as she walked down to a lot of cheering at the end of the walk, leaving spectators mesmerised.

In the video that is going viral across social media platforms, Sara can be seen donning the ‘Bonjour Amer’ collection, inspired by the ornate architecture of Rajasthan’s Fort Amer in Jaipur. Sharing the video and other looks from day five, Vogue India gave a dreamy glimpse of Sara’s ramp walk and captioned it, “Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) closed day five of India Couture Week 2019 as the showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock (@falgunishanepeacockindia) in a resplendent ivory lehenga set. Their latest couture collection ‘Bonjour Amer’ is inspired by the ornate architecture of Rajasthan’s Fort Amer and featured The lineup featured larger-than-life gowns, saris and lehengas with intricate embroidery. (sic)”

On the professional front, Sara made her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath where she played Sushant Singh Rajput’s love interest. Post that she starred in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh where her performance was accoladed by fans and critics alike. Sara and Kartik Aaryan recently wrapped up the shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal in Shimla. Another film in her kitty is David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 remake where she will be seen romancing Varun Dhawan.