Blowing away our Monday blues with kisses from under the ocean water, Coolie No. 1 star Sara Ali Khan‘s viral videos are keeping all our workload worries at bay. Continuing to break the Internet with her flood of pictures and videos from the Maldives as she soaked in “fishies vibing”, Sara managed to impress all except co-star Varun Dhawan.

Seen snorkeling in the middle of the crystal blue sea with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara kickstarted her New Year by marking off one dream from her bucket list. The pictures were captioned, “Deep Sea Diving Fishies Vibing #bucketlist (sic).” In a surreal video that she shared, Sara can be seen back floating in the middle of the sea, lying on her back as easily as if lying comfortably on her bed. The video was captioned, “If paradise had a colour #blueheaven @luxnorthmale @ncstravels @munkoali (sic).” Dressed in a white bikini, Sara was seen jumping off from the edge of the streamer boat in what looked like an unprofessional dive and blew kisses at the camera as it recorded her underwater swim. The diva was next seen signaling the fishes to come closer as she dived deeper and captioned the post, “Jalpari Main Chali…. (sic).” Quick to comment, her Coolie No.1 co-star Varun Dhawan wrote, “That’s a bad dive (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Jalpari 🧜🏼‍♀️💙🌊😜 Main Chali…. 🐳🐠🏊‍♀️ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jan 5, 2020 at 10:47pm PST

The actor has been making many stunning posts on social media revealing just how much fun she is having at the amazing island country. The actor is joined by her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh in the Maldives. In a post made earlier, Sara could be seen posing inside the pool with Ibrahim and riding a jet-ski with mother in another picture that was posted by one of her fan-clubs on the picture-sharing platform. Making us yearn for immediate mommy attention and crave a similar adventure with our Alpha last weekend, Sara Ali Khan‘s Maldives pictures with Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are vacay goals. Flooding our innocent workaholic social media feeds with mood-lifting water sports pictures, Sara instantly set the Internet on fire.

On the work front, Sara is gearing up for the release of Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. In February, next year, the actor will be seen with Kartik Aaryan in an Imtiaz Ali directed romantic drama, Aaj Kal. The film will hit cinema screens as the big Valentine Day release on February 14.