Sara Ali Khan has won millions of hearts with her acting skills and charming personality. She made her debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and post her debut, there is no looking back for her. Currently, she is busy rehearsing for the remake of hit Bollywood song, ‘Mein Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha’ from her upcoming film Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. It goes without saying that she will be compared to Karisma Kapoor, who essayed the role in the original film.

Recently, she was quizzed about the same during an interview and said, “It is going to be difficult because the film, the songs and everything related to that film is iconic. So it is going to be very difficult. But if we take the pressure, then we will definitely mess up. What makes Govinda ji and Karisma ji so iconic was an element of spontaneity and ‘bindasspan’ with every take, every shot. They had so much fun while shooting and that translates on screen. These are big shoes to fill.”

View this post on Instagram Hamara pehla gaana 💭🎬🎼🎧🎤🎥 🖤 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Sep 9, 2019 at 12:13am PDT

She also talked about the iconic song and said, “I am not taking too much stress about this at the moment. I am not a superb dancer, but if I think about the nervousness and not the excitement and privilege then I will definitely disappoint everyone.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Coolie No. 1, she has Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is slated to release in February next year. Besides film, she has been into the buzz for her hot photoshoots and her love affair with Kartik Aaryan. The two often get clicked paparazzi.

Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath along with Sushant Singh Rajput and even won accolades for her role in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba where she starred opposite Ranveer Singh.